Speeding teenage welder nearly collided with other cars in Maghera

A young motorist caught on CCTV speeding in Maghera town centre, has lost his licence for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Brendan Shivers, from Tirkane Court, Maghera, was also fined £350 for driving dangerously in the early hours of October 28 last year.

The 19-year-old welder was fined a further £30 for having a defective tail light on the same date.

The court heard the incident took place in the Coleraine Road and St Lurach’s Road areas of Maghera around 1.30am.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told defendant: “Your driving on the evening in question was deplorable.”

A prosecuting lawyer said police monitoring CCTV in Maghera observed a VW Bora speeding in the town centre, drifting round corners and nearly causing a collision with other vehicles.

Counsel said police stopped Shivers at 2.20am and conducted a breath test which the defendant passed.

He said an inspection of the VW Bora was carried out and a defective tail light was noted by officers.

The prosecutor said during interview the CCTV footage of defendant’s driving in Maghera town centre was put to him and he admitted his involvement.

A defence lawyer said it was an appalling piece of driving but, in mitigation, the defendant had “put up his hands” and admitted his mistake.

He stressed that Shivers had a clear record and this was the first time for him to come before a court.

Handing into court a character reference letter from the defendant’s employer, the lawyer said Shivers was fully aware of the serious nature of the charge.

Counsel pointed out that defendant has to travel to and from his work and the outcome of this case would have consequences for him.

He pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to a minimum.

District Judge Mullan told Shivers that in his favour he had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity. “You also appear to be a hard working young man, but you have to face the consequences of your actions,” she added.