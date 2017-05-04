Teen driver admits he was ‘just stupid’ for speeding

An ‘R’ driver caught travelling at 90mph by police at Magherafelt, was fined a total of £215 with three penalty points at the local Magistrates Court.

Eighteen-year-old Patrick Anthony Murphy, from Drumbane Road, Dungiven, admitted exceeding the 45mph speed restriction for ‘R’ drivers on May 14 last.

A prosecuting lawyer told Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne that police were on mobile patrol when they saw two cars approaching the Station Road with Castledawson Road junction in Magherafelt with one travelling very close to the one in front.

Counsel said police turned their vehicle to follow and observed a grey-coloured Honda car driven by Murphy attempting to overtake within the 30mph zone.

She said the vehicle increased its speed and was followed by the police who reached a speed of 90mph.

They subsequently managed to stop the car and speak to the defendant who, after being cautioned, replied that he was “just stupid”.

Admitting the offence John Fahy, solicitor, said the defendant fully accepted that he was over the speed limit for a restricted driver,

However, Mr Fahy asked the court to accept that the method of detection used by the police was “not the most reliable to estimate the speed of a vehicle”.

He added that the defendant had an “impeccable character” and his driving licence was vital for him to continue his employment as an apprentice electrician and help his father on the farm.