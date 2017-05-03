Teen facing arson and burglary charges after Maghera incidents

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a total of 12 offences following a spate of overnight burglaries and two arson attacks on vehicles in the Maghera area.

The teenager was expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court over the weekend.

Detectives investigating the incidents remain keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist them with their enquiries.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who observed a white Hyundai IX20 car, displaying no registration plates, in the Maghera, Tobermore, Desertmartin or Moneymore areas between 11am on Thursday morning (April 27), and the early hours of last Friday.

Detectives can be contacted at 101, please quote reference 943 27/04/2017; or use the confidential number 0800 555 111