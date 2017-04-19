Teenage girls assaults police during arrest in Magherafelt

A teenage girl was convicted of a number of offences arising out of what the District Judge described as a domestic incident.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of her age, was convicted of disorderly behaviour, assaulting a constable, resisting police and attempted criminal damage of a police car.

The court heard the charges arose out of a incident at a house in Magherafelt on October 9 last year to which police were called.

In the adjourned case, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was clearly a very serious domestic incident given the state of the house and injuries sustained.

She said in the circumstances the arrest had been justified as had the use of handcuffs as the defendant had been violent, aggressive, “shouting and roaring and not listening” to the police.

In her judgement, Ms Mullan said the defendant had kicked a constable on the shoulder and had hit the window of the police vehicle. “Clearly the bruising on her arms had been sustained by her banging and hitting the window while handcuffed,” she noted.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said there were no other charges pending against the defendant who, he claimed, had found employment and had now “turned a corner”.

District Judge Mullan said a report would be needed to see if there had been a change.

She adjourned the matter until May 15 for a youth conference report.