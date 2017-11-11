Thieves target 80-year-old woman in Dungannon

An elderly woman was the victim of an "opportunistic theft" at Dungannon yesterday, according to the PSNI.

They say the 80-year-old had belongings stolen at Gortmerron Link Road around 2.40pm.

"It is believed that a small beige or cream coloured car made off from the scene of the crime and drove at speed in the direction of the Killyman Road," said a police spokesperson.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen this car or has any information about this crime and ask that you contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 742 of 10/11/17.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.