Three drunk youths arrested for 'causing annoyance' in Magherafelt

Three youths were arrested by PSNI Magherafelt after reports of underage drinking in the Mullaghbuoy area of town on Saturday night.

Police said the arrests were made in relation to "public order offences".

In a post on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page on Sunday, they said: "Last night Police were called to the area of Mullaghbuoy, Magherafelt following reports of youths drinking the area and causing annoyance.

"As a result Police made three arrests for public order offences two of these youths travelled to custody and another was released pending report and returned to their parents care.

"Parents please know where your children are at who they are with and what they are doing."