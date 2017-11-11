Three quizzed after drugs uncovered in Draperstown

A quantity of herbal cannabis was seized in Draperstown earlier today after police stopped a car.
Police carried out a search of the vehicle and its three occupants and uncovered the cannabis, valued £100.
The three are expected to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
Over in Cookstown, police seized 1gram of herbal cannabis which was found in a vehicle. A male was issued with a community resolution notice requiring him to attend the Breakthru Drugs and Alcohol Awarness course.
