Trio taken to hospital after Cookstown street disturbance

Two men and a teenage boy had to be treated in hospital after a street fight in Cookstown at the weekend.

The PSNI are appealing for information regarding an assault on the Old Coagh Road on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said the altercation happened at approximately 6pm, involving males aged 56, 45 and 16 years at the roadside.

"The three males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening," said the spokesperson.

"A silver Volkswagen Passat and a red Honda Civic were stationary at the time of the incident on the Old Coagh Road and driven by two of the males involved."

Anyone who can help police with information are asked to contact Magherafelt police station on 101, quoting serial 1135 of 9/9/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.