Two due in court over Dungannon break-in

Two men are expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court later today in relation to a burglary at a house in the town.
The alleged offence was committed in the Castlecaulfield Road area on Wednesday, July 12.
Two men are expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court later today in relation to a burglary at a house in the town.
The alleged offence was committed in the Castlecaulfield Road area on Wednesday, July 12.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.