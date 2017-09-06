Upperlands punishment victim had ‘a very lucky escape’ remarks judge

A man from Garvagh who was part of a masked and armed gang that forced their way into a house in Upperlands in South Derry looking for a man has been jailed for nine years at Londonderry Crown Court.

William Hunter (25) of Carrowreagh Road in Garvagh had admitted three of the charges in connection with the incident on August 9 2015 and had been convicted after a trial on the charge of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm.

The court was told that on that date a couple were sitting in their sun room when three people all wearing dark clothing used a sledge hammer to force their way into the property.

It was said all three were ‘wearing boiler suits and all had full face balaclavas.’

They asked for couple’s son by name and then two of them went to the bedroom and a smashing of glass was heard.

The court was told that the son’s girlfriend said that she had been in bed at the time and the son had gone for a glass of water when a masked man entered the room searching for the man.

She told him to leave in ‘fairly blunt language’ but then a second man came in and the woman who was now standing in a dressing gown shouted at him before she was ‘grabbed from behind and pushed onto the bed.’

The woman said she saw a ‘black handgun in his hand’ as he searched around the room.

The court heard that during the forced entry the defendant had been cut and some of his blood was found on the woman’s dressing gown.

Hunter was arrested in November and said he knew the man in question and considered him a friend.

He denied being near the house and then made a no comment interview.

In a pre-sentence report Hunter claimed he was asked to take part in the incident as they wanted to find and assault the man in question as he had been involved in punishment type attacks on others.

Judge Philip Babington said that the prosecution did not accept this explanation as it was first mentioned in the pre-sentence report.

The judge said this was ‘extremely serious offending’ and said that the man in question had ‘a very lucky escape that night and that the defendant and his two companions were intent on causing really serious injury to him.’ He sentenced Hunter to nine years in prison with four and a half to be served in custody.