Crowds flock to Christmas Market

Approximately 23,000 people attended this year’s Magherafelt Christmas Market over the weekend (2-4 December).

A fantastic array of 25 artisan food and craft stalls selling local high quality products, were the centrepiece of the 2016 market, the first event to be held in the newly refurbished town centre!

Enjoying the first day of the Magherafelt Christmas Market.

Those who attended enjoyed browsing and sampling the locally produced food and drink, and took time to unwind in the lounge, where they could choose a craft beer, hot mulled wine or even just sit and relax. There were lots of hints and tips for Christmas feasts on offer and local bands and school children performed in the marquee over the weekend.

Magherafelt’s Best Banger competition took place on the Saturday and the Christmas Jumper competition took place on Sunday.

Children also visited Santa and enjoyed storytelling from Mrs Claus at the Bridewell on Saturday.

The Lights Switch On took place on Saturday evening where the large crowd were entertained by popular Cool FM Breakfast trio Pete Snodden, Paulo Ross and Rebecca McKinney. Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Sharon McAleer and Santa himself joined the trio on stage to hit the button to much applause. A dazzling firework display then followed.