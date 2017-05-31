Curtain up on Superstars Theatre Group!

Ready to grace the stage of the Burnavon theatre once again, Superstars Theatre Group are bringing to you their adaption of a well known Disney musical on Saturday, June 10.

In rehearsal since September this lively and talented group of young people with additional needs will astound you with their singing and dancing capabilities.

Curtain up on ‘Happily Ever After’ at 8pm on Saturday, June 10. This is a show not to be missed!