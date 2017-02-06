Cyclist injured in collision with car at Bellaghy

A female cyclist has been injured in a collision with a car near Bellaghy, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident involving a blue Vauxhall Astra on the Oldtown Road around 1pm on Sunday, January 22.

The cyclist is understood to have received several injuries, however they are not believed to be life threatening.

Sergeant Aaron Brown said: "We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been on The Oldtown Road in the Bellaghy area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact Magherafelt Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 530 of the 22/01/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”