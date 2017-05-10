‘Differences make harmony possible’ - Prince Charles’ message in Bellaghy

It is our differences that make harmony possible, said Prince Charles on a visit to Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy yesterday (Tuesday).

Invited by Mid Ulster District Council to see their memorial to the Nobel Laureat, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla took in the centre as part of their four day tour around Ireland.

At the centre, the Prince of Wales told a packed Helicon of his admiration for Seamus Heaney, whom he said gave up his precious time to teach children at a summer school at his request.

Praising the talents of those who performed at the event, he went on to say: “It is a great tribute to the talent that has been nurtured here. Clearly the spirit of creativity that is so much evidenced in the life of Seamus Heaney is still very much at work.

“I had the privilege of meeting Seamus Heaney,” he went on to say.

“It was my conviction then, as it still remains, that art and literature are utterly essential to understanding what it means to be human.”

The Prince of Wales laughs with Mid Ulster Council chair Trevor Wilson at Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Praising all that has been accomplished at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, he also spoke of his honour at meeting the Heaney family - a sentiment that was echoed by Mid Ulster District Council chair Trevor Wilson, on the Royals taking their time to visit HomePlace.

He said: “I was honoured and delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to HomePlace.

“The occasion held a special significance to all of us gathered here, and from the Royal couple’s response, the experience certainly seemed to resonate with them, particularly Prince Charles who is such a great admirer of poetry and in particular, of the work of Seamus Heaney.”

He could even be heard reciting Heaney’s poem The Shipping Forecast on the centre’s talking wall.

