Disabled motorists campaign for more parking in town

Transport NI has announced it is creating a new disabled parking bay at Dungannon’s Northland Row.

The move comes after protests by disabled motorists, who have been left angry and exasperated by the lack of parking bays in the town centre.

The details were released at Mid Ulster Council’s monthly meeting of the Environment Committee.

DUP MLA Maurice Morrow has campaigned to have free disabled parking made available in the town’s car parks.

He said it was shameful that the Department for Regional Development was making thousands of pounds by forcing disabled motorists to pay.

”We should be looking after disabled people, not making them pay for their disability”, he said.

Lord Morrow has raised the issue several times at the Northern Ireland Assembly and called for a disabled parking bay to be created in the town’s free parking zones.