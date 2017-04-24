Search

DLHC Annual Awards evening

Sarah Winslow, Lynda Elliott and Lynsey Purdy with the Chairpersons Cup awarded for their contribution to the Junior club.

Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club held their Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 22.

A great night was had by all.

DLHC 2nd XI award winners Jill Swann, Katie Burns and Christine Kelly.

Here is a list of the prize winners:

Club Person of the Year: Emma Kilpatrick

Chairpersons Award: Sarah Winslow, Lynda Elliott and Lynsey Purdy

1st XI Player of the Year: Laura Kennedy

Members of the 3rd XI pictured at the Awards dinner. More pictures in this week's Tyrone Times.

1st XI Most Improved Player: Karen Elliott

1st XI Top Goal Scorer: Laura White

2nd XI Player of the Year: Christine Kelly

2nd XI Most Improved Player: Katie Burns

2nd XI Top Goal Scorer: Jill Swann

3rd XI Player of the Year: Vanessa Brush

3rd XI Most Improved Player: Caitlin Hill

3rd XI Top Goal Scorer: Jenna Rodgers