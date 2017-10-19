Do you know who owns this dog?

A small dog was found wandering on the main Coagh to Stewartstown road on Thursday morning.

The dog, a Lhasa Apso, is believed to have chewed threw its lead before it strayed on to the road.

A photograph of the dog was shared on social media by Drumbonaway Kennels and the Mid-Ulster Rehoming Centre For Dogs.

"He was very lucky as this is a busy road in the mornings," read the post on social media.

"Big thanks to the owner of Magherafelt Pet Shop giving assistance to catch him."

If you know who owns this dog please telephone 028 87 738861 or Drumbonaway Kennels.