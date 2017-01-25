Do you want to be a fire fighter?

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is now recruiting for full-time Firefighters for Fire Stations across Northern Ireland.

Gary Thompson, Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, said: "Being a Firefighter is unlike any other job, it can be unpredictable, exciting and rewarding.

"No two days are the same. Firefighters not only respond to emergencies including fires, road traffic collisions and specialist rescue incidents, they are involved in community education and carry out prevention activities such as home fire safety checks and fire safety audits in premises to help protect the community.

"Being a Firefighter is a worthwhile and rewarding career knowing that you are making a difference to people’s lives. We invest in our Firefighters throughout their careers by providing safety critical, specialist and general training opportunities to enable them to meet the challenges of the role and progress towards their longer term career aspirations.

"Firefighters are held in high esteem by the public and we are looking for people who have the qualities needed to fulfil all aspects of the role."

Candidate Information Packs are now available on the NIFRS website www.nifrs.org.

Full details of the Selection Process, the Job Description and Person Specification are all included.

The closing date for applications is 3pm on Thursday 9th February 2017. All queries about the Wholetime Firefighter recruitment process should be directed to nifrsrecruitment@nifrs.org or phone 02892 600400.