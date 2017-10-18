Drink driver caught by police after urinating

A Coalisland man, who was charged with drink driving after he pulled over to urinate, has been given 100 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Seamus McAliskey, 40, from Maplebrook Rise, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which occurred on the Derry Row, Coalisland, on July 8.

The court heard that police observed McAliskey reverse out of an entrance. When they stopped his car, they found that his eyes were glazed and his speech slurred. They also noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath.

Police discovered two empty cans of beer in the pocket of the driver’s door, and several unopened cans in the front of the vehicle.

When McAliskey failed a preliminary breath test he told police that he had only stopped to urinate, and could they not take him home.

An evidential blood test taken at Dungannon Police Station showed a reading of 205mg, more than twice the legal limit of 80mg.

The defence solicitor said that McAliskey has made the mistake of driving home after a barbecue at a friend’s house.

District Judge John Meehan said that the presence of cans in the car, and his attitude towards driving home whilst drunk exacerbated the circumstances.

He told the defendant that the amount of alcohol he had on board, at more than twice the legal limit, was ‘appalling’