Drink driver disqualified after road traffic collision

A Dungannon man has been disqualified from driving for eighteen months for careless driving and driving whilst unfit.

Fintan McGee, 21, from Dernanaught Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with the offences after being involved in a road traffic collision on the Mullaghmore Road of the town on November 25.

The court was told that police were called to the scene of the accident, and found the defendant standing at the side of the road. He confirmed to police that he had been drinking and failed a breath test with a reading of 68mcg.

At the time, eyewitnesses claimed that McGee had been driving all over the road, and had caused the accident. The occupants of the other vehicle sustained soft tissue injuries and had to be kept in overnight at the local hospital.

McGee told police that he thought his driving was ‘fine’.

The defence solicitor explained to the court that the bend at which the accident occurred was ‘notorious’.

However, the solicitor accepted that drink driving was also a factor in the accident.

The court heard that the defendant was a farmer and lived in the countryside. He needed his license to carry out his daily routine and work.

The solicitor also pointed out that McGee had pleaded guilty to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

As well as disqualifying him from driving, the judge fined McGee £465.