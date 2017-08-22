Drink driver had four male passengers

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Dungannon motorist who pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to display L-plates and driving without an accompanying driver.

Tiernan Begley, 21, from Donaghmore Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that the charges came to light after Begley was spotted by an off-duty officer driving a car at an unnaturally slow speed on the A4 dual carriageway on July 15. Believing him to be intoxicated because of his driving manner, the officer pulled the defendant over.

The court was told that Begley kept trying to restart his vehicle while talking to the officer, his eyes were glazed and he smelled of intoxicating liquor. Four other young men, who were passengers in the vehicle, fled the scene in different directions.

Begley subsequently failed a breath test with a reading of 98mcg. He admitted to driving without insurance and without a full driving licence. It later emerged that Begley held a provisional licence, and the car belonged to the father of one of Begley’s friends.

District Judge John Meehan ordered pre-sentence reports to be made on Begley, saying that this was ‘an egregious example of drink driving in a car packed with four young men’. He ordered Begley to return to court in four weeks time on September 14, and told Begley that he would be sentencing him with or without the report.