Driver has lucky escape in Ballyronan crash

The driver of this car is lucky to be alive after surviving this crash in the Ballyronan area in the early hours of New Year's Eve.
Police and Ambulance Service personnel found the vehicle on its roof in the middle of the road after reports of a traffic collision.
There was no sign of the driver or passengers when police arrived at the scene.
However, police say he was later located and arrested for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
Emergency services also dealt with another serious traffic collision in the south Derry area a few hours earlier.
Police have renewed their warning to motorists not to drink and drive.