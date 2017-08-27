Driver remains in hospital after two-car crash near Magherafelt

A male driver injured in a two-car crash on the outskirts of Magherafelt on Thursday remains in hospital.

Police today appealed for witnesses to the collision which happened at the junction of Ballyronan Road and Oaklea Road.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: “The collision was reported to police at approximately 11:44am.

“The occupants of a Toyota Avensis were taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening at this stage. The male driver of a Citroen Xsara remains in hospital."

The air ambulance and five ambulances attended the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police in Magherafelt by calling 101, quoting reference 477 of 24/08/17.