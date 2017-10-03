Driving ban after colliding with car

A Dungannon motorist has been disqualified from driving for three months and fined £400 after pleading guilty to using a vehicle without insurance or a driving licence.

Paul Laird, 46, from Annagole, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offences came to light after his van collided with the rear of a car on the Tamnamore Road shortly before midday on April 7.

The court was told that Laird had exchanged his details with the other driver, and also produced an insurance document to police, however, it only covered him to drive his own vehicle and not the van.

The defence solicitor told the court that Laird, who is employed as a painter and decorator, had believed he was covered by the insurance policy. He had called the police to the scene of the accident and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

However, Judge John Meehan said the collision was an aggravating factor.

“Driving with no insurance is a highly anti-social act,” said the judge.

He said that he placed no value on the defendant’s ‘adamant’ claims that he believed he was covered under his wife’s insurance.

“Self-serving naïvety has not reached that grade yet,” he told Laird.

As well as the driving ban and fine, Judge Meehan also raised the issue of the defendant paying compensation to the other driver.

An application for legal aid was declined.