Drove mother’s car after argument

A Cookstown student has been given eight penalty points and fined £415 after pleading guilty to driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without permission.

Ethan Quinn, 20, from Annaghmore Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how the offences came to light after Quinn was stopped by police at the Killymoon Road on October 3. Police checked the database and found that the car belonged to another person and was insured in their name only.

Quinn told police that the car was his mother’s but claimed that he had been given permission by her to drive.

However, when police contacted his mother, she denied allowing Quinn to drive her car. Quinn subsequently admitted the offence of taking a vehicle without the permission of its owner, the court was told.

His defence solicitor said that Quinn was a bright and able young man who was intending to study architecture.

Quinn was insured to drive his own car, and accepted there would be serious consequences, added the solicitor.

The court was told that Quinn had an argument with his girlfriend on the night in question and took his mother’s car to drive the short distance to her house, rather than use his own car which was in the garage.

Judge John Meehan said Quinn had taken a very immature course of action that would cost him.