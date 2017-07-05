Drunk Coalisland van driver who drove erratically was not having ‘a nice day’

A Coalisland man has been disqualified from driving for three years after being caught driving his van erratically.

Connor Morgan, 36, from Innishmore Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, and using a motor vehicle without insurance or a driving licence.

The court heard how police were alerted by a call from the public about a Citroen Berlingo van being driven erratically in Coalisland.

Police in the town observed the defendant driving a similar van into a shop car park. The court was told that Morgan, who has a previous record of drink driving, subsequently failed a breath test with a reading of 76mcg.

His defence solicitor asked that the defendant be allowed to deal with his alcohol problems in the community, and that with his health difficulties, he might have problems complying with a community order.

The court heard how Morgan, a carer on benefits of £200 a fortnight, is due to undergo bowel surgery.

The judge remarked that a pre-sentence report carried out on Morgan was ‘a very good report’, and that it was a shame to see someone like the defendant in court.

“This was a very stupid thing for you to do, but it was at a difficult time, and it wasn’t a nice day for you, which I sympathise with”, said the judge, warning Morgan that if he repeated the offence he could end up in custody. The judge disqualified him from driving for three years after it was pointed out that the last motoring offence was within ten years. He was also fined £215.