Drunk crash motorist gave Good Samaritan verbal abuse

A drunk motorist, who crashed his car and left it on its side in a field and then told a helpful passer-by to ‘f**k off’, has been banned from driving for 15 months and fined £300.

Lukazw Kempa, 28, from Campsie Avenue, Omagh, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard how on August 3 police were tasked to the scene of a road traffic accident on the Murley Road, Fivemiletown.

Police discovered Kempa standing at the side of the road, with his vehicle in the nearby field.

The court was told that officers detected a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant’s breath. However, when they went to breathalyse the defendant, he asked them what they were going to do with the other car. He claimed that he had been forced to swerve in order to avoid a car that had crossed the central reservation line.

However, the court heard that this contradicted the earlier report of the accident, when the driver of the other car reported that he had stopped to ask if the defendant was alright, and had been rudely told to ‘f**k off’.

The defence solicitor said that Kempa was a single man with no children, and had been drinking vodka into the early hours at his girlfriend’s home.

The solicitor added that Kempa had recently lost his job at a bakery, and asked for leniency from the judge because Kempa had secured insurance in spite of two previous motoring convictions.

However, Deputy District Judge O’Hare said that Kempa had proven he could not obey the rules of the road.

As well as the driving ban and the fine, the judge added the offender’s levy of £15, and gave Kempa twenty-six weeks to pay the fines.

Kempa was unable to produce his licence for the court, claiming that he had handed it into the court for a previous no insurance offence, and had not had it returned.

The judge also ordered Kempa to surrender his licence to the court.