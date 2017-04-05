Drunk driver drove with handbrake on

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a drunk driver whose erratic driving brought him to the attention of police.

Niall Mulgrew, 22, from Aghnagar Road, Galbally, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how police noticed the defendant driving in an erratic manner on Main Street, Ballygawley on February 11. On two occasions, Mulgrew crossed the central reservation into the path of oncoming cars, and his vehicle slid as though the handbrake had been left on.

After he failed to stop, police were forced to chase the defendant who continued to drive dangerously until coming to a halt at a dead-end. He confessed to having been drinking and told police he had panicked. He will next appear in court on April 12.