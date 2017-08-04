Dungannon businesses receive sinister death threat letters

Businesses in Dungannon have been ordered not to support a sporting event in a sinister threat from an unknown republican group.

Police confirmed they are investigating the handwritten letter sent to businesses around Dungannon before last weekend’s Triathlon event.

It warned visitors to the event that they could become dead victims.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a number businesses in the Dungannon area have reported receiving threatening letters and telephone calls in recent days.

“The police investigation into these reports are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The event organiser - Tri Limits Triathlon Club, a community-run organisation - said it did not want to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

Ulster Unionist councillor Walter Cuddy described it as a “sinister” letter.

“I can only hope that people would see sense and realise this is a sporting event that includes all sections of the community,” he said. “Lots of triathlons take place right across Northern Ireland and it’s disappointing that this particular event has been targeted.

“Tri Limits is a local organisation that is run by a committee of local people and they should be able to host an event that is free from any type of threatening behaviour.

“I hope that the PSNI can find those responsible for this letter.”

SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn also condemned the letter. He said: “Anybody should be able to sponsor any event they want, free from intimidation or threats. Those sorts of days are long gone and I am shocked to learn of these letters.