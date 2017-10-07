Dungannon public alerted to lawsuit threat scam

Police have received a large number of reports from people in Dungannon and the surrounding district who have been telephoned today by someone claiming to represent HMRC.

The reports, Dungannon PSNI stated, vary slightly but all seem to involve a threat that HMRC is bringing a lawsuit against the individual and is going to sue them unless a sum of money is paid.

“We have seen this scam in other parts of NI as well and it seems the scammers are targeting older people in particular,” police posted on social media.

“Happily, none of those reporting to us this morning have fallen victim and rightly recognised it as a scam.

“If you have received a similar call, let us know by calling us on 101 or report on the Action Fraud website. You can also call them on 0300 123 2040.”