DUP's General Election candidate for Mid Ulster revealed

Mid Ulster will not be one of the constituencies in Northern Ireland in which the DUP and UUP join forces to nominate a joint unionist candidate.

On Tuesday, the Mail revealed that Mid Ulster councillor Mark Glasgow would be running for the UUP - and not Sandra Overend, whom some had thought would run again after raising the Ulster Unionist vote in 2014.

Keith Buchanan has been chosen as the party's General Election candidate

Now the DUP have confirmed that its current Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan will be throwing his hat in the ring for Westminster.

Speaking from Magherafelt High School today, DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "I am absolutely delighted that Keith is going to be our Westminster candidate, as you know he put a very strong showing in the Assembly Election and I am sure he will do the same again in the Westminster Election."

On the subject of the election, Keith Buchanan said: "I am looking forward to a good election. I am looking forward to helping my other candidates and we'll see what the ninth of June brings forth."