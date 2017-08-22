Cookstown High School celebrates another year with 100 per cent A Level pass rate

Cookstown High School is delighted to recognise the achievements of another very successful group of students at AS and A Level.

The number of pupils attaining top grades has increased again this year while the overall A Level pass rate was 100%.

Pupils with two or more A Grades at A2 Level.

A school spokeperson explained: “Governors and staff are delighted that 44.2% of all grades achieved by pupils in school were A* or A while across Northern Ireland 30.4% of all grades were in that category.

“This put Cookstown High pupils almost 14 percentage points ahead of the Northern Ireland average for top grades.

“In total 12.9% of the pupils who sat A Levels achieved straight A* or A grades.

“We are delighted that the vast majority of pupils have secured their first choice of university place.

A2 Results day: Picture includes pupils with three or more A Grades at A2 Level.

“This success is firstly a credit to the young people themselves who have studied hard and performed well. It is also a tribute to the commitment and professionalism of our well qualified teaching staff and clear evidence of all the encouragement, support and co-operation of parents and wider families.”

Commenting on the results the Headmaster of Cookstown High School, Graham Montgomery said, “It’s fantastic that we continue to see a sustained improvement in the percentage of our pupils achieving the very good grades A* - C.

“While it is particularly pleasing that the percentage of top grades awarded to our pupils well outstrips both the UK and Northern Ireland averages it is vital to remember that A Levels are a key stage in the educational journey.

“Education is about opening up life opportunities for young people and behind each batch of statistics is a young person and a family whose dreams have moved a step closer to realisation.

Pupils with four or more A Grades at A2 Level.

“I’m delighted that we have helped more pupils access high level university courses and I congratulate everyone involved in securing these results. “Everyone at Cookstown High School wants to thank our Year 14 pupils for the magnificent contribution they have made to school life in these past years and wish them every success as they leave the High School to embark upon the next exciting stage of their education.”