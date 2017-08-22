Holy Trinity College issue congratulations to A Level students following ‘outstanding’ results

Holy Trinity College have issued a huge congratulations to their A Level students after they received outstanding results.

Cookstown’s Holy Trinity College students and staff are once again celebrating excellent success in their recent A Level results.

A school representative explained: “Amidst the many changes in the examination system nationally, students have excelled in all areas of Academic and Applied subjects.

“97% of students achieved top grades in two or more A Levels with many students achieving Grades A* - B’ in three or four A Level subjects.

“As a result most students have already been accepted into the University of their choice.”

Mrs Isabel Russell (Principal) Holy Trinity College, stated: “Their success is testimony to the collective endeavours of students and staff working in partnership with parents and guardians.

“We pride ourselves in being a non-selective school, where each student is stretched and encouraged to reach their potential in all areas regardless of ability.

“Indeed, some students were able to overcome challenging personal circumstances to achieve excellent results.

“The high quality teaching and care afforded to the students from all staff in the College is second to none and this, coupled with the students’ dedication to their studies, the support of parents / guardians, and a successful collaboration with Cookstown High School, makes us extremely proud of this year group.

“They have done themselves proud.

“The hard work, commitment and effort of students and staff has been rewarded and students are now preparing for the next phase in their educational career as they progress to University, Further Education or Employment.

“We are obviously delighted by their achievements.

“Not only have they excelled academically, but they have also impressed us with their maturity, their leadership skills and personal development as well rounded young adults.

“We extend our congratulations to all our Sixth Form students and wish them happy and successful futures”.

Holy Trinity College ‘look forward to welcoming students who aspire to enjoying the same success as the class of 2017 and invite prospective new Sixth Form students to attend the College’s Post 16 Enrolment Day on Thursday, August 24 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Two happy students at Holy Trinity College on A Level results day- Shannon McNamee and Miguel Heatherington.

Emma Lavery pictured with Principal Mrs. Isobel Russell and Mrs. Emer Lavery (Head of Art and design) at Holy Trinity College.

Three happy faces on A Level results day- Amy Heron, Naomh Devlin and Eimear Devlin.