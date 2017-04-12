After his placement at two other schools - one of which was a grammar - Banbridge-based St Joseph’s student Sean Og was given a place at the college’s Autism Centre this year.

Mingling with students in various classes, the bright, talkative third year said he now feels accepted. Diagnosed with Autism recently, he said he felt unable to cope in a normal school environment.

The school celebrates many greats with autism

At St Joseph’s, he said: “It helps that you have somewhere to go, and that the staff are easy to talk to.

Asked if he was happy now, he said: “As far as school goes. Yes.

“It wasn’t my other two school’s faults, it was just more that they didn’t have the understanding. They saw me as a pupil that couldn’t be helped... now I’m just a pupil.”

There was a lot of children that had autism, that had a gift and because they were just lumped in they got lost in the system Mrs Una McSherry, ASC head

Students in St Joseph's College's autism specific class

The students plant their own herbs and feed the birds

Much of the work done in the garden was handcrafted by the students

Inspirational quotes in the reading area

A heart made by the students that are moving on

The sensory garden contains two ponds, complete with fish and frogs

Bird boxes made and painted by the students