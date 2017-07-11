Moneymore Primary Schools pays heartfelt tribute to inspiring staff

A Mid Ulster primary school has paid its respects to three of its long-serving members of staff.

The end of an era was heralded in Moneymore Primary School with the retirement of Mrs Sterling, Mrs Patton and Mrs Hewitt.

A school representative said: “Barbara Patton has been the Primary Two teacher in Moneymore Primary School for 34 years; Alice Sterling has been teaching in the school for 31 years in a variety of roles and more recently has been teaching Primary Four for the last nine years and Renee Hewitt has been a classroom assistant for the last 12 years.

“Over the years each lady has made a significant impact on the lives of many young people and their commitment and dedication to Moneymore Primary School has been momentous.

“Their passion and enthusiasm for teaching and supporting children has been unwavering in spite of so many changes in education.

“Each will be fondly remembered for their warmth, kindness, humour and devotion to the children in our school.

“The entire school community wants to thank the ladies most sincerely for all that they have done for Moneymore Primary School over so many years and wish Mrs Sterling, Mrs Patton and Mrs Hewitt every happiness in their retirement.”