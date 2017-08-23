Rainey Endowed students record some of school’s best results

Rainey Endowed School has praised their pupils at both AS and A2 Level after they achieved outstanding results.

Commenting on the success of AS Level students the school stated: “Our pupils have built upon their prior success at GCSE in 2016 and we commend them for their hard work and success.

A Level: A further 18 pupils achieved three A*/A grades - Megan Campbell, Abbie Convery, Stuart Drennan, Rachel Ferguson, Alice Hardy, Andrew Hawe, Amy Junkin, Charlotte McCready, Erin McIvor, Caitlin Mulholland, Helena Nugent, Caitlin Patterson, Tarryn Shiels Todd Smyth, Laura Stewart, Aimee Taylor, Ellen Winder, Richard Winder

“These are the best AS results for Rainey Endowed School pupils over the past number of years.

“The demanding nature of our society for achievement and success is met squarely and directly by all those from Rainey Endowed School.

“We are particularly pleased with the depth of quality shown by our pupils.

“We look forward to these AS results being substantiated into full A Levels next year, opening the prospects of our pupils for years to come.”

A Level - A further 19 pupils achieved two A grades - Simon Andrews, Jethro Barclay, Jillian Blair, Laura Bolton (Not in Photo), Emily Brown, Sarah Caldwell, James Cunningham, Leah Fisher (Not in Photo), Ellie Gibson, Adam Hunter, Roseanna Hunter, Jenny Keenan, Megan Law Shantia Morgan (Not in Photo), Amy Parke, James Parke, Andrew Rainey (Not in Photo), Shea Toal (Not in Photo), Laura Weir

Meanwhile, Rainey Endowed pupils have excelled at A Level examinations in 2017.

The school said: “We are delighted with our excellent results at ‘A’ Level – 52% of all our entries were at A*/A grades; 84% of all our entries were at A*-B and 95% of all entries were at A*-C.

“This highlights the superb pastoral care and learning and teaching at ‘The Rainey’.

“All our staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success. We want to thank the parents, staff and pupils for all their hard work and support!”

AS Levels: 5 pupils achieved four grade A passes: Martin Cudden, Rachel Curry, Leanne McKinley, Annie OBoyle and Aaron Sampson

AS Level: a further 26 pupils achieved two A grades: Russell Armstrong, Thomas Ballantine (Not in Photo), Cara Brown, Alex Burns, Abigail Chambers, Ross Clarke, Jack Connor (Not in Photo), Carrie Convery Courtney Rose Crilly (Not in Photo), Joe Doherty, Ryan Doherty, Laura Fullerton, Alan Goodwin, Stephen Greer, Ellen Hamilton, Sam Hardy, Jonah Hastings (Not in Photo), William Hawe (Not in Photo), David Lennox, Lydia Nesbitt, Adam Rowe, Rachel Savage, Sarah Sloss, Sarah Thomson, Adam Thornton, Victoria Walls (Not in Photo)

A Level: Rachel Burns and Sarah Paul achieved four grade A* passes