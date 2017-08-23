Rainey Endowed students record some of school’s best results

Rainey Endowed School has praised their pupils at both AS and A2 Level after they achieved outstanding results.
Commenting on the success of AS Level students the school stated: “Our pupils have built upon their prior success at GCSE in 2016 and we commend them for their hard work and success.
“These are the best AS results for Rainey Endowed School pupils over the past number of years.
“The demanding nature of our society for achievement and success is met squarely and directly by all those from Rainey Endowed School.
“We are particularly pleased with the depth of quality shown by our pupils.
“We look forward to these AS results being substantiated into full A Levels next year, opening the prospects of our pupils for years to come.”
Meanwhile, Rainey Endowed pupils have excelled at A Level examinations in 2017.
The school said: “We are delighted with our excellent results at ‘A’ Level – 52% of all our entries were at A*/A grades; 84% of all our entries were at A*-B and 95% of all entries were at A*-C.
“This highlights the superb pastoral care and learning and teaching at ‘The Rainey’.
“All our staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success. We want to thank the parents, staff and pupils for all their hard work and support!”
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.