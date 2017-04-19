Students speak out at contest

A collaborative project between Cookstown High School and Holy Trinity College which commenced in January, 2016 successfully presented its annual Public Speaking Final.

The Grand Final brought together pupils from both schools to deliver their speeches to a panel of judges from the local community.

The pupils spoke on a choice of topics and presented their work in an eloquent and confident manner.

Ms Carol Doey (The Hub), Mrs Frances Burton (Mid Ulster Council) and Ms Ciara McGuigan (CMAC Academies) had an extremely difficult task in deciding an overall winner. Kristian Levsins from Cookstown High School was able to take home the perpetual trophy, kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, while the runners up (Jack Daly and Chloe Cotton) each got a smaller trophy.