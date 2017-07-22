Efforts to reunite Cookstown gardener with stolen lawnmowers

Cookstown police are trying to trace the owner of two stolen lawnmowers recovered after an eagle-eyed member of the public spotted them being pushed by a male along the town's Westland Road late at night.
The incident happened around 1.45am and the male was arrested on suspicion of theft, according to police.
"The only issue is that we need to identify the owner so they can get back to doing a spot of gardening, weather-permitting and hopefully in daylight," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"If you recognise these lawn mowers, please phone police on 101 quoting reference 121 of July 22. We would love to reunite you with these items.
"Please remember to secure your garden sheds, keep valuable items out of sight and locked away safely. Let's not make it easy for these "gardeners" to steal our possessions."
