Elderly couple trapped in overturned Mercedes after Dungannon crash

Two pensioners have been taken to hospital for treatment following a collision that closed the Edendork Road into Dungannon earlier this afternoon.

It is understood the incident, which was reported to emergency service just before 2pm, took place near Edendork GAA pitch.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which sent two appliances to the scene, said firefighters had to release the injured man and woman from their overturned car before they could be taken to hospital by paramedics waiting at the scene.

The casualties were both out of the car by 2.29pm with the help of two crews from Dungannon station.