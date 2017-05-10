Every little helps The local community Hub

A SQUAD of Tesco colleagues from Cookstown endured mud and freezing waters during on an epic 10k obstacle run to raise funds for their local community Hub.

Twenty-nine colleagues from the Orritor Road Superstore tackled no less than 40 obstacles on the Rampage 2017 course at the popular “Jungle” outdoor pursuits venue in Moneymore, raising £1670 in sponsorship for their chosen cause.

The funds will support operations at The Hub BT80 community facility, which provides numerous workshops and facilities for people of all ages across Cookstown under the banner “our place, your space”.

Charlie Bell, community champion at Tesco Superstore Cookstown, said: “This was the first race of its kind at the Jungle and we couldn’t have asked for a better response from our colleagues.

“As well as 29 participants, we also had four members of staff volunteering at the event. It was a very uplifting experience for us all, if a little muddy.

“The Hub is such a worthy cause and we would like to thank everyone who sponsored our efforts – we all made it over the finish line and we hope we’ve done you proud.”

Get your community news in the paper!