‘Feels like home’ Christmas Show in Moneymore

On Saturday, November 25, Anne Tracey (nee Corey) returns to the Assembly Rooms in Moneymore with her “Feels like Home” Christmas show, once again raising funds for Cancer Focus.

Anne is delighted to have as special guests the exciting multi-talented Cookstown Youth Choir led by Meta Bell and featuring soloist Anna McCloskey.

“This will be a warm hearted evening that celebrates home, family and Christmas past and present,” said Anne.

“It will be an entertainment packed cabaret-style show with a mix of light jazz, blues, traditional and country and poetry from Moneymore’s Maura Johnston.”

The evening will be compered by singer songwriter, Roy Arbuckle who with Anne has created the beautiful CD “Songs for the Soul”.

David J Bell on guitar and Frank Cassidy on keys provide musical accompaniment. “We have a fabulous line-up,” enthused Anne.

“Performers include Michael Corey (formerlylead singer with the Northern Swing Big Band); Tracey McRory and Richard Laird whose recentperformance of their own songs and music at the Ulster Museum earned a standing ovation; Derry singer-songwriter, Martin Sweeney who has helped establish the very successful Foyle Folk Club. One of Moneymore’s brightest young stars, Gavin Corey, will make a special guest appearance as will his cousin, budding guitarist, Joel Tracey.”

Audience can bring their own drinks/refreshment of their choice. Tickets are £10and available from Emma McCann, Cancer Focus on 07731375022. You can also pay at thedoor but please come earlyas a large crowd is expected. The show starts at 8 pm!