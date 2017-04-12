Fined for driving with no insurance

A Dungannon woman has been given seven penalty points and fined £215 for driving without insurance and with two defective tyres.

Roberta Valiute, 23, from Killymeal Road appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the offences by the ‘manner in which the vehicle was being driven’ in the early hours of January 7, the court was told.

The defendant told police that the cost of insurance cover had been too expensive. She had been driving for five years, and had no previous convictions.