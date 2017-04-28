Fivemiletown hit and run driver risks jail sentence

A Fivemiletown man has been warned that he is in danger of going to jail after pleading guilty to a hit and run.

Desmond Henning, 55, from Spout Gardens, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with driving without due care and attention, driving whilst unaccompanied, failure to stop at an accident, and failure to remain and report the accident.

The court heard how the offences occurred on December 18, after a hit and run accident was reported on the Main Street of Fivemiletown.

A woman had parked her car outside her place of work, and had heard a loud bang, the court was told.

Her vehicle had been badly damaged at the front, but no one was injured. Police located the defendant’s car in a nearby housing estate, and noticed damage to the car as well as soap bubbles on its body work, indicating that it had been recently washed.

Henning apologised to police and admitted the offences when questioned. He told them he was an L-driver and had panicked when the accident occurred.

The court was told that Henning had a previous record of motoring offences, the latest dating to 2002.

When Judge Trainor queried had the defendant paid compensation for the accident, Henning claimed that his insurance company had paid out, however, he had no evidence to prove the claim. The case was adjourned until May 10 to allow Henning time to obtain proof of payment.