Forgot to switch insurance to own car

A Dungannon man has been given six penalty points and a £250 fine after he was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle with no insurance policy.

Rory McCann, 33, from Aghinduff Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how the offence came to light when police stopped McCann on the Tullyvar Road, outside Aughnacloy, on April 1, and ran checks on his vehicle.

When police informed the defendant that the checks showed that the vehicle was not insured, McCann insisted that this was not the case.

However, he later discovered after checking with his insurance provider that he had forgotten to change insurance details after switching from another vehicle.

The defence solicitor pointed out in mitigation that McCann had a completely clear driving record with no previous convictions and no points on his licence. He submitted copies of three insurance documents to the court, on behalf of his client, and explained that McCann had switched his insurance policy to cover his sister’s car after his own vehicle broke down and had to be brought to the mechanic’s.

Unfortunately, he had forgotten to change the insurance cover back to his own vehicle when it was fixed.

The solicitor described the situation as ‘an unfortunate set of circumstances’ for the defendant, who had been out of work since suffering a bad footballing injury.

As well as the points and fine, the judge also imposed an offender’s levy of £15.