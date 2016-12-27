Former arts teacher was 'utterly dedicated' to Rainey Endowed School

A former head of art at Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt has died.
Miss Dorothy Madden, of Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, passed away on Christmas Day at Antrim Area Hospital.
She was a vice-principal of the school for a number of years and was well known in the Magherafelt community. She taught art at the school until her retirement. Even in retirement she took a keen interest in matters relating to Rainey.
In a Facebook post, the Rainey School said: “She was utterly dedicated to our school and will be fondly remembered by thousands of past pupils.”
Miss Madden’s funeral will take place on Thursday (December 29) at 12 noon. A service will be held in First Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt, followed by burial in St Swithin’s Parish Churchyard in the town. She was a much loved partner of George Johnston, and dear friend of Finola Morrison, Sheilah Stinson, Maureen Geddis and Susan Roulston.