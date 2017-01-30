Fresh appeal for witnesses to fatal Cookstown crash

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the Lough Fea Road in Cookstown on Wednesday evening, January 25.

Motorcyclist Lyes Haddad, from Cookstown, died in the crash. Mr Haddad, who was in his 40's, was originally from Algeria.

Police would especially like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved, a Black Hyundai Santa Fe or a Grey Kymco Downtown scooter prior to the collision which occurred at approximately 7.40pm.

They would like witnesses to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1033 25/01/17.

