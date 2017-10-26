Funeral set for Fermanagh crash victim Kiara McCoy

The funeral for the victim of a road crash in Co Fermanagh is to be held on Saturday.

The crash happened before 8pm on Tuesday, on the A4 Belfast Road at Brookeborough, between Fivemiletown and Maguiresbridge.

It involved a black Mercedes and a red Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene, and two other people were injured.

The fatal victim was Kiara McCoy from Lisnaskea. She was 29, and it is believed she was a mother of two.

The funeral will be at 11am at Holy Cross chapel in Lisnaskea, with burial understood to be in the adjoining cemetery.

The Lisnasea Emmetts GAA team said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the McCoy family on the tragic and untimely death of Kiara.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this most difficult time. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.”