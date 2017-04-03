GAA club pays tribute after 'sudden death' of former chair

Members of Cookstown Fr Rocks GAA club were "deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death" of an "esteemed member" and former chairman.

The club has also extended its sympathy to the family of Colm O'Neill, who was in the 1953 minor team that defeated Omagh after a replay (1-10 to 2-1) to win the Tyrone County Minor Championship for the first time according to Fr Rock's website.

In messages on social media this morning the side said: "Cookstown Fr Rocks are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of our esteemed member and former chairman Colm O'Neill, Westland Park.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife and the O' Neill family circle."