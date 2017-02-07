Generous ‘gym buddies’ raise £17,500 to buy car for LiLAC Cancer Support

The team at Cookstown’s Hollywood Fitness has joined forces with Flogas to raise money for and fuel a car to get cancer patients to hospital.

Hollywood Fitness raised an astonishing £17,500 through their 10,000 reps for £10,000 challenge, which also helped participants get fit while giving something back to those in need.

The money was used to buy a car for LiLAC Cancer Support, which local gas supplier Flogas then converted to gas, and promised to cover its running costs.

It is hoped the new car, which will be used to take cancer patients to their hospital appointments, will take the stress out of travel for patients and their families.

Praising both firms for their generosity, Mid Ulster Assembly candidate for the UUP, Sandra Overend said: “I was really pleased to be invited to the official handover of a new car for LiLAC Cancer Support Transport Service, provided thanks to the generosity of the members of Hollywood Fitness in Cookstown.

“Hollywood Fitness organised a 10 thousand reps for £10,000 challenge to get fit and raise money for a new car for LiLAC Cancer Support, and their members and friends went above and beyond, and raised an amazing £17,500.

“Local gas supplier Flogas NI converted the car to gas and have generously committed to covering running costs for the car, which is to provide transport for patients travelling to hospitals for appointments and treatment, aiming to take the stress out of travel for both patients and their families.

“LiLAC, which has the motto ‘life is for living after cancer’, is a local charity established in 2003, committed to ensuring that people affected by cancer in Mid Ulster area have access to high quality support services, and has centres both in Cookstown and Coalisland.

“LiLAC provides numerous services for cancer patients which are not provided through the NHS, such as complementary therapy, recovery yoga and benefits advice, as well as the transport services.

“I would encourage anyone in Mid Ulster currently going through a cancer diagnosis and requiring support to get in touch with them, and encourage the public to support the excellent work of this local charity, who rely on volunteers and the generosity of the public.”

Aware that a “cancer diagnosis can be devastating for the patient and their family”, LiLAC aim to reduce the impact of cancer on local people, their families and the wider community as cancer has touched the lives of so many people.

For more information on the LiLAC Cancer Support’s Transport Service please contact 028 867 66866 or visit their website: http://lilaccancer.org/services/transport-service/