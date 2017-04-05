Gerard Conway search: 'nothing untoward found' in Ardboe

Police investigating the disappearance of Gerard Conway have completed the search of an address in Battery Road, Ardboe and say 'nothing untoward was found'.

The search at Battery Road has been undertaken as a result of new information being provided to the investigation team.

Gerard Conway

Gerard, 32, was last seen in the Cookstown area late January / early February 2007.

He was reported missing a short time later, however despite extensive enquiries by police over a number of years, there are no clues as to his whereabouts.

He is 6 feet tall and of medium build. He had short, dark brown hair and blue eyes and has a scar running through his right eyebrow and another above his right eye.

Detective Chief Inspector Talbot, added: “Gerard’s disappearance continues to cause heartache and uncertainty for his family and friends who are heartbroken at not knowing what has happened to him. The passage of time has not eased this pain and I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with the police."

